    CWC to pick new Congress chief on July 10

    New Delhi, July 05: The Congress Working Committee will meet on July 10 and is likely to pick a new chief.

    Until the CWC accepts Rahul Gandhi's resignation and picks a new chief, he will continue as party president. Confusion prevails within the party after Rahul released his resignation letter on the social media on Wednesday. Party workers are confused whether Motilal Vohra would be the interim chief.

    File photo of Congress Working Committee meeting
    In his resignation letter, Gandhi stressed on the need for the Congress to radically transform itself. He had also said that senior leaders must be accountable. He had further urged the CWC to entrust a group of people with the task of funding a new president as it would not be proper on his part to do so.

    Who will be the next Congress chief: List of the probables

    AICC General Secretary UP East, Priyanka Gandhi had said on Thursday that she respected her brother's decision to step down. She said that few have the courage to do so. Deepest respect for your decision, she also said on Twitter.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 5:44 [IST]
