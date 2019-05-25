  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CWC rejects Rahul Gandhi's offer to quit as Congress President

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 25: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Saturday unanimously rejected Rahul Gandhi's offer to resign as party president after the Lok Sabha poll debacle and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels.

    CWC rejects Rahul Gandhis offer to quit as Congress President

    The decisions were taken during the CWC meeting attended by Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath did not attend the meeting.

    "Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his address to the CWC offered his resignation as the party president. The CWC unanimously and with one voice rejected the same and requested the Congress President for his leadership and guidance in these challenging times," said the resolution passed by CWC.

    Party rejected my wish to step down as CM, says Mamata Banerjee ]

    Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala later denied reports. "Reports of Congress President offering his resignation are incorrect," Surjewala was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

    Talking to reporters, AK Antony said the grand old party was not able to rise up to the expectations and added, "I don't agree that it was a disastrous performance. We all will discuss this in details as today we had only general discussions."

    Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Raj Babbar, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and Karnataka Congress campaign Committee head H.K. Patil had all put in their papers on the eve of the CWC.

    Congress managed to get 52 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, the results of which were declared on Thursday. With seats less than 10 per cent of the total number of seats in Lok Sabha, the party does not even have enough numbers to claim the post of Leader of Opposition (LOP) in the Lower House of the Parliament.

    lok-sabha-home

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi cwc

    Story first published: Saturday, May 25, 2019, 20:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue