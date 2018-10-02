CWC meeting: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi wash their plates

Wardha, Oct 2: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi washed their plates after lunch in Sevagram (Bapu Kuti) in Wardha on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders were in Wardha to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The meeting was presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and attended among others by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visits Gandhi Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, along with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other Congress leaders.

#WATCH: Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wash their plates after lunch in Sevagram (Bapu Kuti) in Wardha. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hzC3AGe7kj — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018