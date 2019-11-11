CWC meet underway at Sonia Gandhi's residence amid Maharashtra political tussle

New Delhi, Nov 11: Congress called on Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, to discuss over the political situation in Maharashtra.

Reportedly, the Congress decided to call on CWC hours after major political developments in Maharashtra like- the BJP made the final declaration of not forming the government in Maharashtra, following the difference between Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, and

The Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, " We will proceed according to instruction from high command. But our original decision & decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position."

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar has also said today that his party will take a decision pertaining to government formation in the state only after holding discussions with Congress.

Although, some reports have suggested that Congress MLAs in Maharashtra are eager to provide support to a Shiv Sena-NCP government in the state, but party chief Sonia Gandhi is hesitant over lining up with the right-wing Sena.

Meanwhile, the NCP chief is conducting party's core group meeting to discuss the current political situation in the state after BJP despite being the single largest party expressed its inability to form the government owing to its differences with ally Shiv Sena.

Other leaders- Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil are also present in today's meeting.

According to reports, party legislators from Maharashtra met in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.

According to the PTI report MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur later today, after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse.

Regarding the meeting NCP leader Nawab Malik said."In the meeting, we will discuss the future course of action. We had said that first Shiv Sena should split from NDA... Discussion will be held on what agenda government will be formed."

In the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, NCP bagged 54 MLAs and its alliance partner Congress has 44 seats.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant announced that he would resign from the Union cabinet. After, BJP has cleared that it will not form government in Maharashtra due to its differences and relation with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter post assembly polls.

Similarly, a BJP core group meeting will be held today at the residence of caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis.