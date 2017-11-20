CWC meet today: Stage set for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress chief

The much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the schedule of the party presidents election will take place on Monday at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM at 10 Janpath.

The CWC will decide on the schedule for the election of the Congress President, including the date for filing of nomination and the election.

This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief. He is expected to be the only candidate in the fray.

On the last day of filing the nomination, if no other contestant files his/her nomination against Gandhi, then he will be declared President unopposed.

The party has time until December 31 to complete the entire organisational election process and submit the report to the Election Commission.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end.

Party leaders say though it is not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party's highest decision-making body.

Rahul's elevation has been long awaited and is finally looking real. Rahul had taken over as party vice-president in January 2013.

