CWC meet ends, Maha leaders called in Delhi for discussion at 4 pm

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, to support the Shiv Sena in forming a government in Maharashtra ended. The Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge after the meeting said that the party has called Maharashtra leaders to Delhi for further discussions, the meeting will be at 4 pm.

Hectic deliberations about the possibility of the Congress participating in government formation in Maharashtra started on Sunday after its long-time political adversary Shiv Sena was invited to form the government by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Congress leader Kharge said, "We will sit again at 4 pm and will decide on the issue after a meeting with our state leaders."

Three Maharashtra former chief ministers Ashok Chavan, Prithivraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shind, PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat and CLP leader K C Padavi will meet the senior leadership of the party.

The Sena is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105). Given the stalemate between the two alliance partners, the role of the Congress with its 44 legislators and the Nationalist Congress Party with 54 MLAs is crucial. The Shiv Sena has time till 7.30 pm today to stake claim.

Meanwhile, meeting between Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is underway. The NCP chief earlier said today that his party will take a decision pertaining to government formation in the state only after holding discussions with Congress.

Other leaders- Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil were also present at the CWC meeting today.

According to reports, party legislators from Maharashtra met in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.

According to the PTI report MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur later today, after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse.

Regarding the meeting NCP leader Nawab Malik said."In the meeting, we will discuss the future course of action. We had said that first Shiv Sena should split from NDA... Discussion will be held on what agenda government will be formed."

In the Maharashtra Assembly election 2019, NCP bagged 54 MLAs and its alliance partner Congress has 44 seats.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant announced that he would resign from the Union cabinet. After, BJP has cleared that it will not form government in Maharashtra due to its differences and relation with its ally Shiv Sena that turned bitter post assembly polls.