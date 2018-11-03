CVC violating rules, PMO trying to influence autonomous bodies: Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge

Kharge has filed a petition challenging the decision taken by the government two weeks back. Kharge incidentally was part of the selection committee comprising the Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India that chose Verma as the director of the CBI.

Alok Verma

"Filed a petition before the Supreme Court requesting them to quash order of Centre because it's illegal and not only illegal they should have called meeting of all 3- the Prime Minister, CJI and me. Without meeting, without committee's consent, they overnight asked him (CBI Dir) to go on leave indefinitely," Kharge told ANI.

"It's a violation of CBI Act. CVC also violated rules, asking him to go on leave. Therefore we thought when violation is there and it's clear-cut PMO's direct involvement in autonomous bodies. So I have challenged that and I have filed a petition before SC. Let's see what happens," he added.

CBI

In his petition, Kharge questioned the power of the Centre under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to alter the two year fixed tenure given to a CBI director. He has termed the decision as arbitrary and illegal. The SC is already seized of a petition filed by Verma himself challenging the government's decision against him.

The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court while not interfering the decision taken by the Centre, however directed the CVC to probe into the allegations by Verma and submit a report in two weeks time. The inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.