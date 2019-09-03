CVC complaint against me is false, claims Ex-ED Director Karnal Singh

India

New Delhi, Sep 03:

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Ex-Enforcement Director Karnal Singh, who retired last year on Tuesday denied charges made by several media reports stating that he is being probed by CBI into a complaint in an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Denying charges, former Enforcement Directorate director said,''Some stories are being run against me in media regarding a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) letter based on a complaint by Ex-Joint Director of ED, JP Singh. The charges are false and frivolous in nature & are denied by me.''

Some media reports had earlier said that a complaint against Singh has been received from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) of alleged disproportionate property case."

Singh, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Union Territories cadre, took over as the ED Director on October 27, 2016 and retired last October.

Under Singh, the agency attached moveable and immoveable properties worth Rs 36,000 crore. Before him, the ED in last the 10 years had attached assets worth only Rs 9,000 crore.

He had been credited with leading some high-profile investigation cases such as the VVIP helicopters case, cases against former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti, Sterling Biotech case and the Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya money laundering investigations.

Before his appointment as the ED director, Singh served in Delhi Police's elite Special Cell. He was instrumental in the computerisation of crime and criminal records and personal information system in the Delhi Police besides cracking several bomb blast cases in the national capital in 2008.