CUSAT CAT 2019 application form: Eligibility, exam date; How to apply

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22: CUSAT CAT 2019 application form would be made available from January 30, 2019 on the official website cusat.ac.in. The last date for filling up the CUSAT CAT 2019 application form is February 21, 2019.

CUSAT or Cochin University of Science and Technology conducts a Common Admission Test (CAT) for admissions to B.Tech. courses along with various other courses. CUSAT CAT is conducted every year to admit eligible candidates to undergraduate and postgraduate engineering, medical, law and many other courses offered across its 23 campuses. After registration window closes, the admit would most likely be made available by March 20, 2019.

CUSAT CAT 2019 Exam Date and pattern:

CUSAT CAT 2019 will be conducted in the online mode on April 6 and April 7, 2019 for various courses. Candidates have to answer 250 multiple choice questions in 3 hours. The exam is conducted for a total of 750 marks. Three marks will be awarded for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CUSAT CAT 2019 eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have passed their 10+2 board exams or equivalent from a recognized board.

Candidates should have Mathematics and Physics as compulsory and Chemistry as an optional subject in their Class 12th exam

Candidates should have secured at least 50% marks in Mathematics and overall 50% aggregate in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Candidates from Kerala Scheduled Caste and Kerala Scheduled Tribe are eligible to apply if they have minimum pass marks. Candidates applying for M.Tech programs are eligible for 5% relaxation if they have a valid GATE score.

CUSAT CAT 2019 Registration steps:

Visit the cusat.ac.in .

. Go to the 'Admission' section and click on the CUSAT 2019 registration link.

Register first, using your name, date of birth, email id and phone number.

Log in using the credentials sent to your email id and phone.

Access the application form under the login and fill the application form

Upload scanned photo and signature.

Make payment online.