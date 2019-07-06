Curtains for JD(S)-Congress govt in Karnataka: Why July 12 could be the date

Bengaluru, July 06:

Bengaluru, July 06: The budget session in the Karnataka legislative assembly will be a stormy one. With 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition resigning over the past week, the BJP would seek for a no-confidence motion as the budget session begins on July 12.

The leaders of both the Congress and JD(S) have maintained the the government is safe. However if one looks at the numbers, then it tells a different story all together.

BJP sources tell OneIndia that there is no doubt that they would ask for a trust vote. The resignations clearly show that the coalition has been reduced to a minority and hence it does cannot continue in power, the leader also said.

Even after the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka, it failed to form the government as it was lacking in numbers. The JD(S) and Congress came together to form the government, but the road for the two parties has not exactly been hunky-dory.

The primary intention of the BJP was to reduce the house strength. The by-elections that were held in Karnataka had earned the BJP one seat and the Congress one.The Kundgol elections were necessitated by the death of Congress MLA C S Shivalli. The Chincholi seat fell vacant following the resignation of former Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav.

BJP sources had said that the spree of resignations will continue and the party would soon stake a claim to form the government.

The Karnataka assembly has 224 members of which the BJP has 105. The Congress and the JD(S) have 78 and 37 respectively, while the BSP and KPJP have one each. The assembly also has an independent MLA. The magic number in the assembly is 113.

If these resignations are accepted then the strength of the assembly falls tp 211. This would be including the two other resignations that were tendered last week. This means the the magic number needed in the House would be 106. If the BJP manages to get the support of one independent, then it can stake the claim to form the government.