Curfew relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm, Internet services restored; Sec 144 to remain in force

Mangaluru, Dec 22: The curfew was relaxed in Mangaluru on Sunday till 6 pm with the situation in the city peaceful after violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 leaving two dead in police firing. However, Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) to remain in force.

Meanwhile, the internet services have been restored in Mangaluru city. The Karnataka government had earlier suspended the services in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night for the next 48 hours after two persons were killed in police firing during violent protests in Mangaluru against the controversial citizenship law.

Mangaluru city which is under a curfew remained calm under heavy police security on Saturday while prohibitory orders were lifted for two hours from 6 a.m to enable people to purchase essential items.

City police Commissioner P S Harsha said the curfew will continue till Sunday night in the commissionerate limits as a precautionary measure after the violent clashes between protesters agitating against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police on Thursday.

Owners of some shops who had only a little stock left on Saturday, sold their items within the two hours.

Many people complained that they were not aware of the relaxation of the curfew as it was announced only on local television channels.

Vehicles barring city buses, autorickshaws were seen plying. District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, who held meetings with the district Deputy Commissioner and senior police officers on Friday, said the situation here is stable and briefed the Chief Minister on the developments.

Meanwhile, another FIR has been filed against former state minister and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader, at Pandeshwar police station. Complaint was filed by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Sandesh Kumar who alleged that Khader delivered an inciting speech on December 18.

Based on a complaint filed by pro-BJP Yuva Morcha secretary Sandesh Kumar Shetty, the case was filed under Sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

In his complaint, Shetty alleged that the legislator while addressing a protest at Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner's office on December 18, said "Karnataka will burn if the CAA will be implemented in the state."

Earlier, a case has been booked against Khader by the Mangaluru South police for allegedly delivering a provocative speech and stirring communal disharmony and inciting violence on December 17.

Meanwhile, Khader refuted the ruling BJP charge that he incited violence during protests against the amended citizenship laws in which two people were killed in the region on Thursday.

He, however, said the BJP was trying to mislead the people. "Please hear fully what I have said. All I said was that the country is in flames but Karnataka is an island of peace. If the CAA is implemented, Karnataka may also go up in flames," he said, referring to his speech.