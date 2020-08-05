YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Ram Temple
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Curfew lifted in Srinagar, but COVID-19 restrictions to continue

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 05: The Srinagar administration on Tuesday evening announced the lifting of curfew as the situation remained incident-free, but strict restrictions would continue in areas which have seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, officials said.

    An order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhury on Tuesday saying that after assessing the situation in the area, it has been decided to prematurely end the curfew which was slated to continue till Wednesday night.

    Curfew lifted in Srinagar, but COVID-19 restrictions to continue

    The order, however, states that restrictions ordered earlier under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Disaster Management Act, in view of the prevailing situation due to the Covid-19 disease, will remain enforced across the district as directed through an order issued on July 31.

    Two day curfew in Srinagar ahead of 1st anniversary of Article 370 repeal

    It states there shall be restrictions on public movement including transport and that commercial and other establishments shall remain closed.

    Meanwhile, Choudhury has said avoiding public gatherings is an important part of the efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and urged the general public to ensure strict compliance with all preventive guidelines and protocols that the government has issued in regard to it.

    He has directed for strict adherence to restrictions as ordered.

    More SRINAGAR News

    Read more about:

    curfew srinagar coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue