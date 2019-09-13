Curfew imposed in Kishtwar after rifle is snatched from PSO

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Doda, Sep 13: Curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir after the rifle of a security personnel was snatched on Friday morning.

Mubashir, the PSO at the house of Nasir Sheikh, the district president of the PDP said that some persons had overpowered him and snatched the rifle.

While confirming that the rifle was snatched from the security guard of the PDP district president, deputy commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that a manhunt had been launched to nab the culprits. The police has also set up several check posts for this purpose.

A cordon and search operation has also been initiated by the police and curfew has been imposed in the town, the police also said.

Curfew has been imposed in several parts of the Valley following the decision to abrogate Article 370. The government has said that curbs have been lifted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir and all efforts are being made to restore normalcy.