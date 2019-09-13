  • search
Trending MV Act Bhopal Odd-even
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Curfew imposed in Kishtwar after rifle is snatched from PSO

    By
    |

    Doda, Sep 13: Curfew has been imposed in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir after the rifle of a security personnel was snatched on Friday morning.

    Mubashir, the PSO at the house of Nasir Sheikh, the district president of the PDP said that some persons had overpowered him and snatched the rifle.

    A view of curfew
    A view of curfew

    While confirming that the rifle was snatched from the security guard of the PDP district president, deputy commissioner of Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said that a manhunt had been launched to nab the culprits. The police has also set up several check posts for this purpose.

    A truck with AK-47s enroute to Valley: How a fidayeen strike by the JeM was averted

    A cordon and search operation has also been initiated by the police and curfew has been imposed in the town, the police also said.

    Curfew has been imposed in several parts of the Valley following the decision to abrogate Article 370. The government has said that curbs have been lifted in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir and all efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

    More CURFEW News

    Read more about:

    curfew kishtwar jammu and kashmir rifle security personnel

    Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue