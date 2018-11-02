  • search

'Culprits will not be spared', says Rajnath Singh on killing of 5 people by terrorists in Assam

    New Delhi, Nov 2: With Assam on the edge over the killing of five people allegedly by ULFA terrorists, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that asked the state Chief Minister to take "strictest action" against the perpetrators.

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh
    Home Minister Rajnath Singh

    The terrorists allegedly belonged to the the ULFA-Independent faction led by Paresh Baruah. The terrorists wore battle fatigues and randomly picked five people at gunpoint from Kherbari Bisonibari area and killed them by the bank of the Lohit river, reports said. All the victims were Bengalis, the police said.

    The incident took place at Kherabari area, near Dhola-Sadiya bridge under Sadiya assembly constituency of Upper Assam, at around 7.45 pm, on Thursday (November 2).

    "I have talked to the CM and asked him to investigate the matter. I have told him that strictest action should be taken and culprits should not be spared," the Home Minister said.

    [Assam: 5 people killed by ULFA in Tinsukia district]

    Meanwhile, the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-Indepdent) has denied killing five persons at the Bishnoimukh village near Dhola-Sadiya bridge in Tinsukia district.

    Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned "the killing of innocent people" and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

    [Not us says ULFA-I on Assam killings]

    "Strong action will be taken against the perpetrators of this dastardly violence. We will not tolerate such cowardly act," he told PTI.

    assam ulfa terrorists rajnath singh

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 14:14 [IST]
