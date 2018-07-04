  • search

CTET 2018 Online Application process delayed

    New Delhi, July 4: The CTET 2018 Online Application process has been delayed. CBSE, the official organiser of the exam, had earlier announced that the CTET 2018 registration process will be delayed due to administrative reasons.

    The Board, in a public notice regarding the CTET registration, informed all concerned candidates on June 19 that the submission of online application for the CTET examination which was proposed to begin from June 22 (Friday) through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in was delayed due to administrative reasons.

    Though the board then said the next dates would be released soon, but, it has not released any dates even after two weeks.

    "The next date will be notified shortly. All the aspiring candidates may watch the CTET Website for the date," then said a public notification published on the CTET 2018 website from the Director, CTET.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 7:38 [IST]
