CTET 2018 Notification released, how to apply, important dates, all you need to know

The CTET 2018 Notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting the 11th Edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on September 16, 2018 (Sunday) for a candidate to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class 1 to 8.

The CTET 2018 registration process will start from June 22, 2018 and the applications can be submitted till July 19, 2018. The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) and schools under the administrative control of UT's of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi.

CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET. Candidates can apply only online for CTET SEPT- 2018 on CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2018: Important Dates

Submission of On-line application through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in: June 22, 2018 (Friday) to July 19, 2018 (Thursday)

Last Date for submission of online application form: July 19, 2018 (Thursday) upto 17.00 hrs

Last Date for submission of fee through Echallan or Debit/Credit Card: July 21, 2018 (Saturday) before 3.30 p.m

Final status of Candidates-Check Status & Particulars of candidates whose fees received: July 24, 2018 (Tuesday)

Period for On-line Corrections in Particulars (No correction will be allowed in any particulars after this date): July 26, 2018 (Thursday) - Jule 31, 2018 (Tuesday)

Download Admit Card from CTET website: August 20, 2018 (Monday)

Date of Examination 16-09-2018 (Sunday)

How to apply for CTET 2018:

Go to www.ctet.nic.in .

. Click on "Apply Online"

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature

Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card

Take a printout

