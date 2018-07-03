CTET 2018 Exam Application form releasing shortly

New Delhi, July 3: The CTET 2018 Exam Application form will be released soon. Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test for 2018.

Earlier, the CTET 2018 exam was scheduled to be held on 16th September 2018 but there can be a delay because the application process for the exam was pushed back due to 'administrative reasons'. CTET application form will shortly be available on the official website.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 18 tweeted, "CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed cbseindia to conduct the examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier."

"CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29," he added. Prior to this, MHRD was planning to drop Tamil and 16 other regional languages as a medium to attempt the CTET examination. The form will be available on ctet.nic.in, once released.

