  • search

CTET 2018 Exam Application form releasing shortly

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 3: The CTET 2018 Exam Application form will be released soon. Central Board of Secondary Education is scheduled to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test for 2018.

    CTET 2018 Exam Application form releasing shortly

    Earlier, the CTET 2018 exam was scheduled to be held on 16th September 2018 but there can be a delay because the application process for the exam was pushed back due to 'administrative reasons'. CTET application form will shortly be available on the official website.

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 18 tweeted, "CTET examination will be conducted in all Indian languages as was being conducted earlier. I have already directed cbseindia to conduct the examination in all the 20 languages as was being done earlier."

    "CTET examination will be held in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bangla, Garo, Gujarati, Kanada, Khasi, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Mizo, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Tibetan & Urdu @cbseindia29," he added. Prior to this, MHRD was planning to drop Tamil and 16 other regional languages as a medium to attempt the CTET examination. The form will be available on ctet.nic.in, once released.

    Read more about:

    ctet examination

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 6:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue