  • search

CTET 2018 Admit Card expected soon, check details here

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 19: The CTET 2018 Admit Card will be released soon. The same would be available on the official website.

    CTET 2018 Admit Card expected soon, check details here

    The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 admit card is expected to be released this month itself. The exams are scheduled to be held on December 9.

    The candidates can download the admit card and appear for the examination at the given centre. A CTET 2018 notification said that in case of any discrepancy noticed in the admit card regarding particulars of a candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET unit for necessary corrections.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official organiser of the CTET 2018, started inviting online application for conduct of the 11th edition of the exam in August. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 92 cities all over the country. The admit card once released will be available on www.ctet.nic.in.

    Read more about:

    ctet admit card

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue