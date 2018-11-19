CTET 2018 Admit Card expected soon, check details here

New Delhi, Nov 19: The CTET 2018 Admit Card will be released soon. The same would be available on the official website.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 admit card is expected to be released this month itself. The exams are scheduled to be held on December 9.

The candidates can download the admit card and appear for the examination at the given centre. A CTET 2018 notification said that in case of any discrepancy noticed in the admit card regarding particulars of a candidate, photograph and signature or any other information vary from confirmation page, he/she may immediately contact CTET unit for necessary corrections.

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the official organiser of the CTET 2018, started inviting online application for conduct of the 11th edition of the exam in August. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 92 cities all over the country. The admit card once released will be available on www.ctet.nic.in.