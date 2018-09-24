CSIR-UG Net December 2018 exam date and how to apply online

New Delhi, Sep 24: The CSIR-UG Net December 2018 notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

As per the notification, the exam is likely to be held on December 16 2018. The examination is held to test the eligibility of the aspirants for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) NET. Also, through UGC NET, the eligibility for appointment of Lecturers (NET) in certain subject areas is determined.

CSIR-UG NET Exam pattern:

The exam will be a single paper to be held in morning and evening session. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) will be asked. The exam is conducted for life science, Earth science, Mathematical science, Chemical science, and Physical science.

CSIR-UG NET Eligibility:

Candidate should hold a M.Sc or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/BS-4 years/BE/BTech/BPharma/MBBS with at least 55 per cent marks. For reserved category, it is 50 per cent.

B.Sc(Hons) or equivalent degree holders or students enrolled in Integrated MS-PhD program with at least 55 per cent marks can apply too.

Age:

For JRF NET, The maximum age of applicant should be 28 years as on July 1, 2018. There is upper age limit relaxation up to five years in case of SC/ST/Persons with Disability (PwD)/female applicants and three years in case of OBC(non-creamy layer) candidates.

There is no upper age limit for LS NET.

Examination fee:

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belong to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

How to apply for CSIR-UG NET online:

The candidates can apply online through the official website, csirhrdg.res.in.

Result:

The final result of Single MCQ test is likely to be declared in the month of March or April. The successful candidates may get fellowship from July 1, 2019.

Tentative dates for CSIR-UGC NET December 2018:

Examination : December 16

: December 16 Results : March or April

: March or April Commencement of online application : Date to be announced

: Date to be announced Last date to apply online : Date to be announced

: Date to be announced Fellowships: July 1, 2019.