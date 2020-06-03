  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveils indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using motorised bellow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 03: In a path breaking development, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveiled its indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using Motorised Bellow today.

    The Mechanical Ventilator was unveiled at a press conference in the presence of Prof.(Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, and Dr Arunangshu Ganguly, Chairman and Managing Director, Health World Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Durgapur.

    CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveils indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using motorised bellow

    A Ventilator is a Medical Intervention device which works as an Assistive Oxygen supply support when the normal functioning of the Lungs is disrupted owing to some abnormality/infection.

    Pressurised Oxygen is pumped into the lungs and excess Carbon Dioxide is flushed out to boost the Oxygenation saturation of the human body under abnormal circumstances.

    Dr.Arunangshu Ganguly, Chairman and Managing Director, Health World Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Durgapur, stated that "CSIR-CMERI in coordination with Critical Care Experts of Health World Hospitals, Dr Arindam Kumar Hazra, Dr, Brojen Choudhury & Dr.RamprasadGorai, studied and incrementally developed the Mechanical Ventilator of today. CSIR-CMERI hand-in-hand with Health Care professionals can revolutionise Ventilator development capability of the Nation.

    CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveils indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using motorised bellow

    This will help in massive substitution of Import Dollars by strengthening the Medical Care Manufacturing Landscape of the country. Since the individual parts of the Ventilator can be independently developed by different industries, mass-development of this Ventilator will help a broad spectrum of industries.

    The significantly reduced cost of the Ventilators will help the economically marginalised sections of the society the most as well as help further fortify the Government aided Healthcare schemes. This will also help in massively upgrading the tertiary health care infrastructure of the Nation.

    Prof.(Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, said, 'the indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using Mechanised Bellow is a Volume Controlled Ventilator. The Bellow Design, Controllers and embedded Electronics of the system have all been customised to ensure price efficacy as well as meeting the requirements of the relevant industries.

    The Mechanical Ventilator has undergone multiple technical and design changes after adopting critical feedbacks from Healthcare professionals of Health World Hospital and Vivekananda Hospital, Durgapur (Dr Amit Kumar).

    This Ventilator will be further upgraded to meet the requirements of various other patient's parameters. The efficacy of a Ventilator for a patient is also correlated to the effective response of the attending Healthcare personnel. Steadily the approach of this Institute will be to harness Artificial Intelligence capabilities to automate the functioning of the Mechanical Ventilators, so that the Ventilators automatically respond to the fluctuating variables of a patient.

    CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveils indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using motorised bellow

    Such indigenisation of Ventilator Manufacturing activities will supplement the clarion call of the Prime Minister to 'Make in India, Made for the World'". Dr.Hirani also appreciated the efforts of the team comprising Dr.AnupamSinha, Sanjay Hansdah, KalyanChatterjee and AvinashYadav who worked upon development of the Ventilator.

    Specifications:

    Amicro-controller along with pressure and flow sensors in closed loop:

    a) Continuously monitors and displays pressure, volume and flow with time in the monitor.

    b) Parameters can be set on the fly through the GUI like Tidal Volume, BPM, I:E Ratio, PEEP and PIP.

    c) Alarms for different set limits.

    Mechanical fail-safe valve: Opens at 80 cm H2O if there is electrical/electronic failure

    PIP: 40-70 cm H2O adjustable in steps of 5 cm H2O

    PEEP: 5-20 cm H2O adjustable in steps of 5 cm H2O

    Inspiratory: Expiratory ratio (I:E): 1:1 - 1:3 (adjustable)

    Respiratory Rate (BPM): 10 - 30 breaths per minute in increments of 2

    Tidal Volume: 350 ml - 650 ml in steps of 50 ml

    Modes available ("Volume Assist/Control"):

    Volume Control (VC) - Continuous Mandatory Ventilation (CMV), for PASSIVE patients

    Volume Control (VC) - Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation (IMV), for PARTIALLYACTIVE patients

    Safety Features

    Alarm for the following:

    Inspiratory/Expiratory Line Blockage

    Inspiratory/Expiratory Line open

    Peak-Inspiratory-Pressure Limit reached

    Patient breathing trigger

    Others

    Patient data logging for 72 hours

    A pressure release valve that vents gas above a certain safe pressure

    An anti-asphyxia valve which allows the breathing of room air in the event of power failure

    More CSIR News

    Read more about:

    csir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue