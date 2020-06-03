CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveils indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using motorised bellow

India

New Delhi, June 03: In a path breaking development, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur unveiled its indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using Motorised Bellow today.

The Mechanical Ventilator was unveiled at a press conference in the presence of Prof.(Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, and Dr. Arunangshu Ganguly, Chairman and Managing Director, Health World Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Durgapur.

A Ventilator is a Medical Intervention device which works as an Assistive Oxygen supply support when the normal functioning of the Lungs is disrupted owing to some abnormality/infection.

Pressurised Oxygen is pumped into the lungs and excess Carbon Dioxide is flushed out to boost the Oxygenation saturation of the human body under abnormal circumstances.

Dr.Arunangshu Ganguly, Chairman and Managing Director, Health World Hospitals Pvt. Ltd, Durgapur, stated that, "CSIR-CMERI in coordination with Critical Care Experts of

Health World Hospitals (Dr.Arindam Kumar Hazra, Dr, Brojen Choudhury & Dr.RamprasadGorai, studied and incrementally developed the Mechanical Ventilator of today. CSIR-CMERI hand-in-hand with Health Care professionals can revolutionise Ventilator development capability of the Nation.

This will help in massive substitution of Import Dollars by strengthening the Medical Care Manufacturing Landscape of the country. Since the individual parts of the Ventilator can be independently developed by different industries, mass-development of this Ventilator will help a broad spectrum of Industries.

The significantly reduced cost of the Ventilators will help the economically marginalised sections of the society the most as well as help further fortify the Government aided Healthcare schemes. This will also help in massively upgrading the tertiary health care infrastructure of the Nation."

Prof.(Dr.) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur, said, 'the indigenously developed Mechanical Ventilator using Mechanised Bellow is a Volume Controlled Ventilator. The Bellow Design, Controllers and embedded Electronics of the system have all been customised to ensure price efficacy as well as meeting the requirements of the relevant industries.

The Mechanical Ventilator has undergone multiple technical and design changes after adopting critical feedbacks from Healthcare professionals of Health World Hospital and Vivekananda Hospital, Durgapur (Dr.Amit Kumar).

This Ventilator will be further upgraded to meet the requirements of various other patient's parameters. The efficacy of a Ventilator for a patient is also correlated to the effective response of the attending Healthcare personnel. Steadily the approach of this Institute will be to harness Artificial Intelligence capabilities to automate the functioning of the Mechanical Ventilators, so that the Ventilators automatically respond to the fluctuating variables of a patient.

Such indigenisation of Ventilator Manufacturing activities will supplement the clarion call of the Prime Minister to 'Make in India, Made for the World'". Dr.Hirani also appreciated the efforts of the team comprising Dr.AnupamSinha, Sanjay Hansdah, KalyanChatterjee and AvinashYadav who worked upon development of the Ventilator.

Specifications:

Amicro-controller along with pressure and flow sensors in closed loop:

a) Continuously monitors and displays pressure, volume and flow with time in the monitor.

b) Parameters can be set on the fly through the GUI like Tidal Volume, BPM, I:E Ratio, PEEP and PIP.

c) Alarms for different set limits.

Mechanical fail-safe valve: Opens at 80 cm H2O if there is electrical/electronic failure

PIP: 40-70 cm H2O adjustable in steps of 5 cm H2O

PEEP: 5-20 cm H2O adjustable in steps of 5 cm H2O

Inspiratory: Expiratory ratio (I:E): 1:1 - 1:3 (adjustable)

Respiratory Rate (BPM): 10 - 30 breaths per minute in increments of 2

Tidal Volume: 350 ml - 650 ml in steps of 50 ml

Modes available ("Volume Assist/Control"):

Volume Control (VC) - Continuous Mandatory Ventilation (CMV), for PASSIVE patients

Volume Control (VC) - Intermittent Mandatory Ventilation (IMV), for PARTIALLYACTIVE patients

Safety Features

Alarm for the following:

Inspiratory/Expiratory Line Blockage

Inspiratory/Expiratory Line open

Peak-Inspiratory-Pressure Limit reached

Patient breathing trigger

Others

Patient data logging for 72 hours

A pressure release valve that vents gas above a certain safe pressure

An anti-asphyxia valve which allows the breathing of room air in the event of power failure