Crucial bills passed by the Parliament in 2020

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The coronavirus pandemic hit almost every aspect of our lives, except for the Parliament sessions. The Monsoon session, though cut short was a productive session for the governmentas all the 11 ordinances promulgated during last session have turned into new laws.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    During the short session, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 167 per cent and Rajya Sabha 100.47 percent. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha individually passed 25 Bills each. 27 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament which is best ever rate of passage of Bills per day - 2.7 Bills.

    The house proceedings were marred by protests by the Opposition parties over the farm reform bills, including ruckus inside the Rajya Sabha which led to the suspension of eight MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and AAP.

    The Bills passed include:

    Agriculture Sector

    The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

    The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

    The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    COVID-19 related legislation

    The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    Ease of Doing Business

    The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020

    The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

    Labur sector reforms

    The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020

    The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

    The Code On Social Security, 2020

    The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

    Health Sector

    The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

    The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

    The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    Education Sector

    The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020

    The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

    The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020

    Miscellaneous

    The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

    The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020

