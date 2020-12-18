Crucial bills passed by the Parliament in 2020

Trump and Biden are most tweeted about people in 2020

New Delhi, Dec 18: The coronavirus pandemic hit almost every aspect of our lives, except for the Parliament sessions. The Monsoon session, though cut short was a productive session for the governmentas all the 11 ordinances promulgated during last session have turned into new laws.

During the short session, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 167 per cent and Rajya Sabha 100.47 percent. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha individually passed 25 Bills each. 27 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament which is best ever rate of passage of Bills per day - 2.7 Bills.

The house proceedings were marred by protests by the Opposition parties over the farm reform bills, including ruckus inside the Rajya Sabha which led to the suspension of eight MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and AAP.

The Bills passed include:

Agriculture Sector

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

COVID-19 related legislation

The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Ease of Doing Business

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020

The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020

Labur sector reforms

The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

The Code On Social Security, 2020

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020

Health Sector

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Education Sector

The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020

Miscellaneous

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020