    CRPF trooper injured in Tral grenade attack

    By PTI
    |

    Srinagar, Apr 17: Terrorists fired a grenade at a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday injuring a personnel of the force, officials said.

    They said an under-barrel grenade launcher was fired at the Tral-based camp of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force.

    Representational Image

    The grenade exploded inside the camp of the 'bravo company' causing minor injuries to a CRPF head constable, they added. The injured jawan is being provided medical assistance, they said.

    A UBGL is a weapon accessory and is fitted below the barrel of a gun. It fires a grenade at a trajectory and causes splinter and blast casualties. Security forces have launched a search in the area for the terrorists who carried out the attack, they said.

    In a deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in this area on February 14, forty troops on board a bus plying on the Jammu-Srinagar highway were killed.

    PTI 

