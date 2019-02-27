CRPF to recruit 39 Commandants in Engineering Wing

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Feb 27: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 39 Commandants in Engineering Wing. The candidate can apply online application on or before 31-03-2019. The terms of deputation will be governed as per DoP&T OM No 6/8/2009-Estt (Pay.II) dated 17th June, 2010, as amended from time to time.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Maximum Age Limit: 52 Years

Salary Details:

Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 1,23,100/- to Rs. 2,15,900/-

Deputy Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 67,700/- to Rs. 2,08,700/-

Assistant Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 56,100/- to Rs. 1,77,500/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physically Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Interview.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21.02.2019

Last date for Submission of Application: 31.03.2019

How To Apply:

Applicants send their hard copies of the signed application Filled along with photocopies of ID proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates, Caste and attested copies of relevant documents should be sent to the following address by post.

Address:

The Deputy Inspector General (Pers),

Directorate General,

CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No.1,

Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003