  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CRPF to recruit 39 Commandants in Engineering Wing

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 27: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 39 Commandants in Engineering Wing. The candidate can apply online application on or before 31-03-2019. The terms of deputation will be governed as per DoP&T OM No 6/8/2009-Estt (Pay.II) dated 17th June, 2010, as amended from time to time.

    CRPF to recruit 39 Commandants in Engineering Wing

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute.

    Age Limit:
    Maximum Age Limit: 52 Years

    Salary Details:

    • Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 1,23,100/- to Rs. 2,15,900/-
    • Deputy Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 67,700/- to Rs. 2,08,700/-
    • Assistant Commandant (Engineer): Rs. 56,100/- to Rs. 1,77,500/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Physically Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Interview.

    Important Dates:

    • Starting Date for Submission of Application: 21.02.2019
    • Last date for Submission of Application: 31.03.2019

    How To Apply:
    Applicants send their hard copies of the signed application Filled along with photocopies of ID proof, Proof of Date of Birth, Educational Certificates, Caste and attested copies of relevant documents should be sent to the following address by post.

    Address:
    The Deputy Inspector General (Pers),
    Directorate General,
    CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No.1,
    Lodhi Road, New Delhi - 110 003

    Click here for notification:

    Read more about:

    crpf jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue