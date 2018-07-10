  • search

CRPF launches mobile app ‘Saathi’ for Amarnath pilgrims

    Jammu, July 10: The CRPF on Monday launched a mobile help centre to reach out to people undertaking the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

    CRPF launches mobile app ‘Saathi’ for Amarnath pilgrims

    The initiative 'Saathi' was launched by the Inspector General of the CRPF, Jammu Sector.

    "A need was felt to provide help and information to yatris staying in camps outside the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu.

    "To achieve this objective, Mobile Help Center 'Saathi' was flagged off by Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu Sector, Abhay Vir Chauhan," a CRPF spokesperson said, adding that this is in addition to various initiatives taken by it to help the pilgrims.

    A help desk of the CRPF is already functional at the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp and another named 'Madadgaar' (helper) at the Jammu Tawi Railway Station and other information centres.

    "CRPF personnel of the mobile help centre will be visiting various camps in Jammu and apprising the pilgrims about the security measures to be kept in mind. They will also be providing other relevant information to the yatris," the spokesperson said.

    In addition, he said, trained CRPF personnel of the centre would provide first aid treatment to people in need and would also be distributing medicines.

    "The CRPF is securing the yatra routes, yatri camps and other important places...Besides, it is also working enthusiastically towards helping the pilgrims," the spokesperson added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 6:51 [IST]
