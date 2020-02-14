  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CRPF jawans memorial inaugurated in Jammu-Kashmir; Umesh Gopinath Jadhav invited as special guest

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 14: A year after 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives, senior officials of all the wings of the security forces laid wreaths and paid tribute at the newly-inaugurated memorial in Jammu and Kashmir.

    It was also noted that the names of all the jawans, who lost their life in the attack were displayed along with their ranks and battalions.

    CRPF jawans memorial inaugurated in Jammu-Kashmir; Umesh Gopinath Jadhav invited as special guest
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    Umesh Gopinath Jadhav from Maharashtra was the special guest at the wreath-laying ceremony. Earlier. Gopinath had travelled more than 60,000 km to meet the families of all 40 deceased jawans. He had also collected soil from their hometown and from their cremation that was later placed at the memorial.

    Speaking to reporters, Gopinath said, "I'm proud that I met all the families of Pulwama martyrs, and sought their blessings. Parents have lost their son, wives lost their husbands and children have lost their fathers. I collected soil from their houses & their cremation grounds."

    CPI(M) leader claims building memorial to Pulwama CRPF jawans only reminds India's incompetence

    On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit took responsibility for the Pulwama attack. Adil Dar from Pulwama, had detonated an explosives car near a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

    Later, India launched an air strikes inside Pakistan in response to the attack and hit several terror militants camps.

    More INAUGURATED News

    Read more about:

    inaugurated jammu and kashmir security forces tribute pulwama memorial

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X