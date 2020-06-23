  • search
    CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama encounter

    New Delhi, June 23: A CRPF jawan has been martyred and two terrorists gunned down in an encounter at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

    CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama encounter

    The encounter took place in the Bundzoo area of Pulwama district early on Tuesday. The operation was launched following a specific intelligence input, officials said. The CRPF personnel was injured when the terrorists fired at the cordon party. He later succumbed to injuries.

    J&K: Three militants gunned down in encounter in Srinagar; mobile Internet suspended

    An Indian Army spokesperson said that two AK-47 assault rifles were recovered from the site. The area is being searched. The encounter comes a day after a group of terrorists escaped during a search operation in the forest of Verinag, Anantnag district.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 8:25 [IST]
