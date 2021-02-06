CRPF for first time posts 34 woman commandos in elite CoBRA unit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The CRPF for the first time has inducted 34 women commandos into its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit.

The unit was raised in 2009 and is mainly deployed in states affected by left wing terrorism.

These 34 women personnel were inducted in the elite CoBRA wing during the 35th Raising Day of the force's 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world, CRPF said in a release. "CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion," a release from the CRPF read.

Delhi metro stations to avoid amid farmers Chakka jam | Oneindia News

The women personnel will be posted in areas hit by left-wing extremism after they complete their training. "Mahila personnel of CRPF forming the first all-women brass band will also undergo a training course to acquire the requisite skills on the musical instruments. It deserves pertinent to mention that the force already has an all-women pipe band," the release also said.