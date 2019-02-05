CRPF camp attack: NIA arrests key conspirator

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 05: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Lethpora, CRPF camp attack case. Fayaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir was arrested nearly two years after the incident.

On December 30 2017, terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the CRPF Group Centre. The NIA, which took over the probe identified the three terrorists as Fardeen Ahmed, Manzoor Baba and Abdul Shakoor, a Pakistani. 5 CRPF personnel were martyred in the attack and three injured. All the three terrorists were shot down by the security personnel.

NIA officials say that Fayaz was an overground worker of the Jaish and was involved in the planning of the attack. He has also been accused of conducting a survey of the target and providing logistic support to the terrorists. The files on Fayaz suggest that in 2001, he had been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police under the Public Safety Act.