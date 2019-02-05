  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CRPF camp attack: NIA arrests key conspirator

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one person in connection with the Lethpora, CRPF camp attack case. Fayaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir was arrested nearly two years after the incident.

    CRPF camp attack: NIA arrests key conspirator

    On December 30 2017, terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad attacked the CRPF Group Centre. The NIA, which took over the probe identified the three terrorists as Fardeen Ahmed, Manzoor Baba and Abdul Shakoor, a Pakistani. 5 CRPF personnel were martyred in the attack and three injured. All the three terrorists were shot down by the security personnel.

    Also Read | Calicut blasts: NIA arrests second accused on arrival from Saudi Arabia

    NIA officials say that Fayaz was an overground worker of the Jaish and was involved in the planning of the attack. He has also been accused of conducting a survey of the target and providing logistic support to the terrorists. The files on Fayaz suggest that in 2001, he had been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police under the Public Safety Act.

    Read more about:

    crpf attack nia jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 7:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue