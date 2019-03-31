  • search
    CRPF bus hit in J&K likely an act of terror

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 31: The whereabouts of the driver whose car hit a bus carrying CRPF personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway is still unknown. The rear of the bus was hit at around 10.30 am on Saturday, but none were injured in the incident.

    The driver of the Hyundai Santro is still unknown and the police are yet to ascertain if the incident was an act of terror.

    Security personnel inspect the mangled remains of a car which exploded near a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway at Banihal, in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.PTI Photo

    However preliminary investigations suggest that it could have been an act of terror. IGP Jammu Zone M K Sinha informed that there were some Improvised Explosive Devices found in the car. He also said that there were detonators too that had been found.

    The note stated that the driver was a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen and he was taking the extreme step in the wake of the atrocities being committed on Kashmiris since 1947. The authenticity of the letter is currently under verification.

    The police said that the car was carrying two LPG cylinders, one of which exploded. The other was found at the site.

    PTI quoted Banihal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sajad Sarwar as saying the driver of the Santro was believed to have escaped. "Efforts are on to identify the driver of the vehicle for questioning," he said.

    Sarwar did not rule out a terror angle, PTI said. Earlier in the day, a CRPF spokesperson had said that the incident was being investigated "in respect of all possible angles

    Further a note in English found at the site also have raised questions about the incident.

    The incident was reported in the wake of the state of Jammu and Kashmir being on very high alert ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 31, 2019, 8:42 [IST]
