Cross LoC trade case: NIA carries out searches at Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 24: The National Investigation Agency has carried out searches in Kashmir in connection with the cross Line of Control trade case.

NIA carried out searches at 6 locations in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Cross LoC Trade case.Searches were conducted at Pulwama and also in Srinagar.In Pulwama the searches were conducted in Achgoza at the premises of Tanveer Ahmad Wani, who is the President of Cross LoC Traders Association.Searches were also conducted in the Safakadal, Baimina and Parimpora fruit markets in Srinagar.

NIA teams were accompanied and supported by the teams of CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police.

During the searches, NIA teams recovered incriminating documents including photographs and documents relating to cross LoC trade.Besides, electronic devices and other material have also been seized.