Cross border narco terror: NIA secures custody of 3

New Delhi, Feb 11: A Special NIA court at Mohali has granted the NIA 7 days custody of three accused in the Amritsar heroin case.

The case pertains to the arrest of 3 persons who were in the possession of 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,20,000. The accused were arrested in December 2019. The case was registered by the Punjab police, following which it was taken over by the NIA.

The probe revealed the role of Khalistani terrorists, Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD. The NIA says that Singh was running a cross border narco terror network through drug smugglers, terrorists and hawala operatives in Punjab and other states in India.

Singh, it may be recalled was killed near Lahore in Pakistan. Initially, it was said that Singh was killed due to a dispute over drug money. However, later it was found that he was killed due to an illicit affair with a married Muslim woman.