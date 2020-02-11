  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cross border narco terror: NIA secures custody of 3

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 11: A Special NIA court at Mohali has granted the NIA 7 days custody of three accused in the Amritsar heroin case.

    The case pertains to the arrest of 3 persons who were in the possession of 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 1,20,000. The accused were arrested in December 2019. The case was registered by the Punjab police, following which it was taken over by the NIA.

    Cross border narco terror: NIA secures custody of 3

    The probe revealed the role of Khalistani terrorists, Harmeet Singh alias Happy PhD. The NIA says that Singh was running a cross border narco terror network through drug smugglers, terrorists and hawala operatives in Punjab and other states in India.

    NIA to quiz former J&K MLA for links with Hizbul Mujahideen commander

    Singh, it may be recalled was killed near Lahore in Pakistan. Initially, it was said that Singh was killed due to a dispute over drug money. However, later it was found that he was killed due to an illicit affair with a married Muslim woman.

    More NIA COURT News

    Read more about:

    nia court mohali accused amritsar

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X