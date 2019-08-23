Cross border lottery racket: Cops bust major ISI module

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Aug 23: A major ISI backed terror funding network has been busted by the Madhya Pradesh police. The police have arrested five persons in connection with this case.

The arrested persons include, Sunil Singh, Shubham Tiwari, Bhagvendra Singh and Balram Singh. The name of the fifth operative has been kept confidential in the light of the ongoing investigations.

The Uttar Pradesh police had tipped off their counterparts in MP about the module. The police said that investigations have revealed that there were at least 13 Pakistani handlers as part of this network.

They were raising funds through the cross-border lottery racket. They were also in touch with operatives in different parts of the country like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chattisgarh. They kept in touch over phone, chat applications and social media. The police have seized phones and laptops from their possession. Further investigations are on.