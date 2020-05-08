Crop circle combing symbols of coronavirus and Microsoft is fake

New Delhi, May 08: A post on the social media linking Microsoft founder Bill Gate to the coronavirus has gone viral.

The image is a crop circle made by combing the symbols of coronavirus and Microsoft.

The image is being shared widely on social media. The message reads, "crop circle image - virus and Microsoft symbol. This crop circle appeared recently, featuring the Coronavirus image and the Microsoft logo. Hinting at a link between Bill Gates and the virus?" Several others have shared this with the title, 'coronavirus image and the Microsoft logo. Hinting a link between Bill Gates and the virus."

However, a reverse image search reveals that the image has been photoshopped. The original crop circle was created in 2004 at Wiltshire in England.

This is not the first time that Bill Gates has been linked to conspiracy theories around the coronavirus. Some had said that Gates had developed a vaccine that would control and depopulate the world. Others have said that Gates helped in the creation of the virus. However, these are all fake claims and Gates has no relation to all this.