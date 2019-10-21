  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Critics of my son should be able to respect counter views: Abhijit Banerjee's mother

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 21: Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, on Monday said everyone was entitled to freedom of speech and critics of her son should be able to respect counter views.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Without naming anyone, she also asserted that detractors won't be able to prove their point of view simply by badmouthing her son. "I don't want to comment on the statements made against my son. It is their prerogative, their freedom of speech. But such comments won't help them prove their own point of view," she told reporters.

    Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, at a recent media briefing in Pune, described the Nobel laureate as a "Left-leaning" person.

    He also said that Banerjee's suggestion of a minimum income scheme has been rejected by Indian voters and there was no need to "accept what he thinks". Sharing his view, Rahul Sinha, a national secretary of the BJP, also claimed that Anbhijit's economic theories have not been proved on the ground in India.

    A noted economist herself, Nirmala Banerjee insisted that those criticising him should also realise that others enjoy the same rights. Alluding to a derogatory comment reportedly made by a political leader, days after her son won the Nobel, she said, "They are talking about his personal life and second marriage. If they think getting married to a foreigner ensures a Nobel, why don't they do it themselves. That way, we will have many more Nobel prize winners around."

    Abhijit Banerjee, an Indian-born American professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has won Nobel in economics, jointly with wife Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer, for "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

    Hopeful that Abhijit Banerjee will give suggestions on Indian economy: WB BJP chief

    Known for his criticism of economic policies of the Modi government, the economist has been in the firing line of a section of BJP leaders since he won the coveted prize.

    More NOBEL LAUREATE News

    Read more about:

    nobel laureate west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 18:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue