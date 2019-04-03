  • search
    Criticism of NYAY proposal my personal opinion: NITI VC to EC

    New Delhi, Apr 03: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has reportedly issued a clarification to the Election Commission that his comments on NYAY reflected his "personal opinion" as an economist.

    Kumar in his repose to EC said that he spoke in his "personal capacity" as an economist and his comments "should not be interpreted" as Aayog's stand on the Congress' scheme.

    NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar

    The NITI Aayog V-C also cited the example of Montek Singh Ahluwalia who, as the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission (the predecessor of the NITI Aayog), had commented on the 'Gujarat Model' in April 2014 when the EC's Model Code of Conduct was in force for Lok Sabha elections.

    Congress promises big spend on defence, says national security not about chest thumping

    On March 25, the day Congress chief Rahul Gandhi announced the scheme, Kumar took to Twitter and slammed the Grand Old Party of India for making false promises to win elections.

    "True to its past record of promising the moon to win elections, Congress President announces a scheme that will burst fiscal discipline, create strong incentives against work and which will never be implemented," Kumar said in a series of tweets. Kumar has not deleted the tweet.

    According to PTI, sources in the poll panel said, since Kumar is part of "bureaucratic executive", such remarks may be violative of the model code. "It is not a case of one politician attacking the other or one party attacking the other," said a functionary.

    He had also tweeted, saying "The proposed income guarantee scheme fails the economics test, fiscal discipline test and execution test".

    In another tweet, Kumar had claimed that, "true to its past record of promising the moon to win elections, Congress President announces a scheme that will bust fiscal discipline, create strong incentives against work and which will never be implemented." Kumar is reported to made similar remarks in an interview also.

    Rahul Gandhi had announced that 20 per cent families belonging to the poorest category will be given Rs 72,000 each annually as minimum income if Congress comes to power.

    Read more about:

    niti aayog election commission rajiv kumar model code of conduct lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 12:19 [IST]
