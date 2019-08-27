Criticism of Modi govt "a constructive one": Tharoor after drawing flak for praising PM

India

Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 27: Shashi Tharoor, who drew flak from the Congress leadership in Kerala for 'praising' PM Modi, on Tuesday took to Twitter and said he is a strong critic on the BJP-led government at the Centre, but "a constructive one".

Kerala Congress leaders denounced Tharoor's statement, reportredly saying "We don't want to look like praising Modi at a time when six by-elections are knocking at our doors." Tharoor had last week backed Jairam Ramesh's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be demonised all the time.

Kerala Congress had sought a disciplinary action against Tharoor for his remarks. Tharoor wrote on Twitter and asked his fellow partymen to respect his approach "even when they don't agree with it".

"I've been a strong critic of the Modi government, & i hope a constructive one. My staunch defence of inclusive values& constitutional principles has won me 3 elections. I urge my fellow Congressmen to respect my approach even when they don't agree with it," he tweeted.

Jairam Ramesh had on August 22 said that not acknowledging PM Modi's achievements would not help the opposition. Ramesh had said Modi's governance model was "not a complete negative story". He further said that not recognising Modi's work and "demonising" him all the time was not going to help.

Coming out in Ramesh's support, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted that PM's acts should be judged "issue-wise and not person-wise". Shashi Tharoor echoed similar views and said praising the prime minister for doing the right things would lend credibility to the opposition's criticism.

"As you know, I have argued for six years now that Narendra Modi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in opposition coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time," a PTI report quoted Tharoor as saying.

Kerala Congress leader K. Muraleedharan lashed out at Tharoor and said "Those who want to praise Modi can go and join BJP."

They need not come and campaign in the coming by-election in Vattiyoorkavu...Some Congress leaders say to criticize Modi, he needs to be praised once in a while. These are all top leaders of Congress. I wonder what has happened to them," Muraleedharan said, as per an India Today report.