Criminals roaming free in UP, says Priyanka; state police counters with data

Lucknow, June 29: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

"In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government over an alleged "spurt in crime" in the state.

The official handle of the state police tweeted that in cases of serious crimes, 9,225 criminals were arrested in two years and 81 were killed. It added that instances of robbery, murder, dacoity and abduction had also reduced.

गम्भीर अपराधों में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही की गयी है

2 वर्षों में 9225 अपराधी गिरफ़्तार हुए और 81 मारे गये हैं |रासुका में प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर लगभग 2 अरब की सम्पत्ति ज़ब्त की गयी है

डकैती, हत्या, लूट एवं अपहरण जैसी घटनाओं में अप्रत्याशित कमी आई है https://t.co/DE9KmtRBtK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

"Visible policing, strong monitoring, effective action against hardened criminals and public interaction has enabled us to win the confidence of people," it said.