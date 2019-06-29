  • search
    Criminals roaming freely: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams UP govt

    By PTI
    Lucknow, June 29: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

    In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

    "In entire Uttar Pradesh criminals are roaming around freely, doing whatever they wish. Criminal incidents continue to happen but it has fallen on deaf ears of the BJP government. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals?" the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

    Congress workers want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as CM face

    Earlier, the Samajwadi Party too had attacked the BJP government over an alleged "spurt in crime" in the state.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
