  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Criminal has gone, but what about those protecting him: Priyanka on Vikas Dubey's encounter killing

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday took a swipe at the UP government over the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey, saying while the criminal has gone, what about those protecting him.

      Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

      Criminal has gone, but what about those protecting him: Priyanka on Vikas Dubeys encounter killing

      Four policemen, including an inspector posted in Nawabganj, were injured in the accident, IG, Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said.

      Vikas Dubey, man behind killing of 8 cops shot dead in encounter

      In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said, "The criminal has gone, but what about the crime and those protecting him. Dubey, the prime accused in the Kanpur massacre of cops, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning.

      Gandhi had earlier demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the "grant of protection" to Dubey.

      The Congress general secretary had also accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of "complete failure" in handling the Kanpur ambush case in which eight policemen were killed. She had alleged that the chain of events in the case exposed the chinks in security and hinted at collusion.

      More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      priyanka gandhi uttar pradesh encounter

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue