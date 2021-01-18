Criminal complaint filed in Delhi court against web series ‘Tandav’

We want to protect privacy: Anushka, Virat appeal to paparazzi to not click their daughter’s picture

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: A criminal complaint has been filed against the web series Tandav in a Delhi court.

The petition alleges that the series incited communal disharmony and hurts the sentiments of Hindus.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in Lucknow against the makers of web series ''Tandav'' and Amazon''s India head of original content for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of the people.

The FIR against Aparna Purohit, the head of Amazon''s India head of original content, director of the series Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unknown person was lodged late on Sunday night by senior Sub Inspector Amar Nath Yadav at the Hazratganj Kotwali police station here.

The film starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

According to the FIR, following public outrage expressed on social media platforms, the web series was viewed and it was found in the 17th minute of the first episode of the series that Hindu gods and goddesses have been presented in an "undignified manner'' and shown using language which is hurtful to religious sentiments.

Dialogues in the web series can incite caste anger, the FIR alleged.

It also alleged that the person occupying the high post of Prime Minister of India has been portrayed in a very belittling manner besides there are scenes in which castes have been presented as low and high and women in an insulting manner.