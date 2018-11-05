  • search

Criminal complaint against Shah Rukh Khan for hurting Sikh sentiments

By
    New Delhi, Nov 5: Delhi Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa filed a  criminal complaint against Shah Rukh Khan and others for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments in the upcoming movie 'Zero'. 

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan
    Shah Rukh Khan is seen holding a 'kirpan' in the poster of his movie Zero. The kirpan is a sword or small dagger, carried by Sikhs.  It is also part of a religious commandment given by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, in which he demanded that Sikhs must wear the five articles of faith (the five Ks) at all times.

    The kirpan is one of five Ks- Kesh (uncut hair), Kangha (a wooden comb for the hair), Kara (an iron bracelet), Kachera (100% cotton tieable undergarment (not an elastic one)) and Kirpan (an iron dagger large enough to defend oneself).

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 19:11 [IST]
