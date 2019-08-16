  • search
    Criminal case registered against Priyanka Gandhi over her tweet on Pehlu Khan verdict

    By Vishal S
    |

    Patna, Aug 16: A Bihar Court has registered a criminal case against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her tweet in which she had expressed 'shock' at the lower court judgment in the Pehlu Khan lynchig case.

    Advocate Sudhir Ojha complained against Priyanka Gandhi's tweet before Muzaffarpur CJM Court after which case was registered, said reports.

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said that the acquittal of all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case was shocking.

    Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi has said, "The lower court's decision on Pehlu Khan is shocking. Our nation shouldn't have any place for such inhumanity and mob lynching is a shameful crime."

    The Congress leader also lauded the Rajasthan government for bringing a law on mob lynching.

    "The Rajasthan government's move to bring an anti-lynching law is commendable. Hope by getting justice for Pehlu Khan, this will set a good example," she had further said.

    An Alwar court on Wednesday had acquitted all six accused in the lynching of Pehlu Khan two years ago. Witnesses failed to identify the accused Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi, who have now been let off by the court.

    [Pehlu Khan lynching case: All six accused acquitted by Rajasthan Court]

    Pehlu Khan (55), his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were allegedly stopped and thrashed by a mob near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017.

    The Rajasthan legislative assembly had on August 5 passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching involving the victim's death. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the state government will appeal against the verdict delivered by the court of an additional district judge.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 18:39 [IST]
